The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) face the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at PNC Arena. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State Top Players (2022-23)

Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarkel Joiner: 17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jack Clark: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)

Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NC State Rank NC State AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank 41st 77.7 Points Scored 72.6 155th 202nd 70.8 Points Allowed 74.4 299th 54th 34 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 204th 12.7 Assists 12 268th 8th 9.1 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

