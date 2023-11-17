Friday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) and Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) going head to head at PNC Arena has a projected final score of 84-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored NC State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 84, Charleston Southern 61

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Charleston Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-23.6)

NC State (-23.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

NC State Performance Insights

On offense, NC State was the 41st-ranked squad in college basketball (77.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 202nd (70.8 points allowed per game).

The Wolfpack collected 34 rebounds per game and conceded 31.6 boards last year, ranking 54th and 206th, respectively, in the country.

NC State was 204th in the nation in assists (12.7 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Wolfpack were 74th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) last season. They were 151st in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

NC State was 38th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6 per game) and 64th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.8%) last season.

Last year, the Wolfpack took 37.1% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 62.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.6% of the Wolfpack's buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.4% were 2-pointers.

