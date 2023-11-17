The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) take on the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at PNC Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was one percentage point lower than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (46%).

In games NC State shot better than 46% from the field, it went 13-0 overall.

The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Buccaneers finished 192nd.

Last year, the Wolfpack put up 77.7 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 74.4 the Buccaneers allowed.

NC State went 17-0 last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, NC State scored 11.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in away games (71.7).

Defensively the Wolfpack were better at home last year, allowing 69.8 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, NC State performed better at home last year, averaging 9.1 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.

NC State Upcoming Schedule