How to Watch NC State vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) take on the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at PNC Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
NC State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Miami (FL) vs Georgia (3:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame (4:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Bucknell vs Duke (6:00 PM ET | November 17)
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was one percentage point lower than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (46%).
- In games NC State shot better than 46% from the field, it went 13-0 overall.
- The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Buccaneers finished 192nd.
- Last year, the Wolfpack put up 77.7 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 74.4 the Buccaneers allowed.
- NC State went 17-0 last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NC State Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, NC State scored 11.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in away games (71.7).
- Defensively the Wolfpack were better at home last year, allowing 69.8 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, NC State performed better at home last year, averaging 9.1 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Citadel
|W 72-59
|PNC Arena
|11/10/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 84-64
|PNC Arena
|11/17/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|PNC Arena
|11/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.