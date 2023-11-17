North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Nash County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nash Central High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgecroft School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
