North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenoir County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Lenoir County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Lenoir High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Newport, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.