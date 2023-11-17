Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Johnston County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Clayton High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

New Bern High School at Cleveland High School