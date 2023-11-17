North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Johnston County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hobbton High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Johnston High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gray's Creek High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Benson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.