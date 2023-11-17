The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Friday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSWI

BSSE and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +114) 9.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -135)

Ball is averaging 14.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 12.2 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Ball averages nine assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Ball, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Get Ball gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: -104)

Antetokounmpo has averaged 24.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 6.0 points fewer than Friday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Friday's game.

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Antetokounmpo has hit zero three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Damian Lillard Props

Damian Lillard is scoring 22.5 points per game this season, 6.0 less than his points prop on Friday.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Friday's over/under (6.5).

He makes three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.