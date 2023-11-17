Friday's contest between the High Point Panthers (2-1) and Wofford Terriers (3-1) squaring off at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of High Point, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Panthers came out on top in their most recent game 59-54 against Stetson on Tuesday.

High Point vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

High Point vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 70, Wofford 62

High Point Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game last season (posting 64.6 points per game, 187th in college basketball, and allowing 61.1 per outing, 84th in college basketball) and had a +114 scoring differential.

High Point put up 67.1 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 2.5 more points per game than its season average (64.6).

The Panthers put up 65.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.8 more points than they averaged in away games (64.6).

High Point allowed 61.1 points per game last year at home, which was 1.2 more points than it allowed away from home (59.9).

