The Wofford Terriers (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the High Point Panthers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN+

High Point vs. Wofford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terriers put up 8.6 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Panthers allowed their opponents to score (61.1).

When Wofford allowed fewer than 64.6 points last season, it went 12-1.

Last year, the Panthers averaged 64.6 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 65.0 the Terriers gave up.

High Point went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 65.0 points.

The Panthers shot 51.0% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 50.7% the Terriers allowed to opponents.

The Terriers' 35.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 19.8 percentage points lower than the Panthers given up to their opponents (55.7%).

