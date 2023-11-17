How to Watch the High Point vs. Wofford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
The Wofford Terriers (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the High Point Panthers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
High Point vs. Wofford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers put up 8.6 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Panthers allowed their opponents to score (61.1).
- When Wofford allowed fewer than 64.6 points last season, it went 12-1.
- Last year, the Panthers averaged 64.6 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 65.0 the Terriers gave up.
- High Point went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 65.0 points.
- The Panthers shot 51.0% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 50.7% the Terriers allowed to opponents.
- The Terriers' 35.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 19.8 percentage points lower than the Panthers given up to their opponents (55.7%).
High Point Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 94-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Lees-McRae
|W 99-47
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/14/2023
|Stetson
|W 59-54
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/17/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/23/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Texas
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
