The Wofford Terriers (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the High Point Panthers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point vs. Wofford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Terriers put up 8.6 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Panthers allowed their opponents to score (61.1).
  • When Wofford allowed fewer than 64.6 points last season, it went 12-1.
  • Last year, the Panthers averaged 64.6 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 65.0 the Terriers gave up.
  • High Point went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 65.0 points.
  • The Panthers shot 51.0% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 50.7% the Terriers allowed to opponents.
  • The Terriers' 35.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 19.8 percentage points lower than the Panthers given up to their opponents (55.7%).

High Point Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 94-55 Cassell Coliseum
11/11/2023 Lees-McRae W 99-47 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/14/2023 Stetson W 59-54 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/17/2023 Wofford - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/23/2023 South Florida - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 Texas - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

