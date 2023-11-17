North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henderson County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Henderson County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Henderson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
T.C. Roberson High School at North Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Henderson High School at Enka High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Candler, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
