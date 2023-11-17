The Weber State Wildcats (2-0) take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (44.8%).
  • Last season, Gardner-Webb had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 359th.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game last year were only 3.2 more points than the 67.5 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
  • Gardner-Webb went 10-4 last season when it scored more than 67.5 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Gardner-Webb averaged 78.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.0.
  • At home, the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up 65.8 points per game last season, 1.0 more than they allowed on the road (64.8).
  • Gardner-Webb sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (33.4%).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Erskine W 98-58 Paul Porter Arena
11/10/2023 @ Arkansas L 86-68 Bud Walton Arena
11/12/2023 @ Baylor L 77-62 Ferrell Center
11/17/2023 Weber State - Avenir Centre
11/18/2023 Colgate - Avenir Centre
11/19/2023 Yale - Avenir Centre

