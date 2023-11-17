The Weber State Wildcats (2-0) take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick

Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (44.8%).

Last season, Gardner-Webb had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 359th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game last year were only 3.2 more points than the 67.5 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.

Gardner-Webb went 10-4 last season when it scored more than 67.5 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

At home, Gardner-Webb averaged 78.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.0.

At home, the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up 65.8 points per game last season, 1.0 more than they allowed on the road (64.8).

Gardner-Webb sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (33.4%).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule