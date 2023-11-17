The Weber State Wildcats (2-0) host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) at Avenir Centre on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moncton, New Brunswick

Moncton, New Brunswick Venue: Avenir Centre

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Runnin' Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Gardner-Webb and its opponent combined to go over the point total 14 out of 28 times last year.

The Runnin' Bulldogs were 13-15-0 against the spread last season.

Weber State's .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Gardner-Webb's .464 mark (13-15-0 ATS Record).

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Weber State 67.2 137.9 67.5 133 135.4 Gardner-Webb 70.7 137.9 65.5 133 133.2

Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends

The Runnin' Bulldogs averaged just 3.2 more points per game last year (70.7) than the Wildcats allowed (67.5).

When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, Gardner-Webb went 5-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Weber State 14-13-0 15-12-0 Gardner-Webb 13-15-0 14-14-0

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Weber State Gardner-Webb 8-4 Home Record 8-5 8-8 Away Record 6-10 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

