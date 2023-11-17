The Weber State Wildcats (1-0) meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Game Information

Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)

DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kareem Reid: 11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Weber State Top Players (2022-23)

Dillon Jones: 16.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Steven Verplancken Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Tew: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Dyson Koehler: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK KJ Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Gardner-Webb vs. Weber State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Weber State Rank Weber State AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank 294th 67.2 Points Scored 70.7 198th 97th 67.5 Points Allowed 65.5 48th 340th 28.2 Rebounds 32.5 126th 359th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 6.3 288th 341st 10.6 Assists 12.8 193rd 224th 12.3 Turnovers 12.5 249th

