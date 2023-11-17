The Elon Phoenix (1-2) and the IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Elon vs. IUPUI Odds & Info

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Elon Betting Records & Stats

Elon put together a 10-16-0 ATS record last year.

Elon covered the spread less often than IUPUI last season, sporting an ATS record of 10-16-0, compared to the 17-10-0 mark of the Jaguars.

Elon vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Elon 65.4 130.7 71.6 148.4 139.8 IUPUI 65.3 130.7 76.8 148.4 136.2

Additional Elon Insights & Trends

Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Phoenix averaged were 11.4 fewer points than the Jaguars gave up (76.8).

Elon vs. IUPUI Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Elon 10-16-0 8-18-0 IUPUI 17-10-0 16-11-0

Elon vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Elon IUPUI 5-9 Home Record 4-9 3-12 Away Record 0-15 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 62.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

