The IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) play the Elon Phoenix (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elon vs. IUPUI Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Elon Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • Elon went 5-3 when it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Phoenix were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Jaguars ranked 335th.
  • Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Phoenix scored were 11.4 fewer points than the Jaguars allowed (76.8).
  • Elon went 2-1 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Elon Home & Away Comparison

  • Elon posted 68.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 62.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
  • The Phoenix allowed 70.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
  • Elon sunk 7.1 threes per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.3 more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Elon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Wake Forest L 101-78 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/9/2023 East Tennessee State W 79-76 Schar Center
11/12/2023 @ North Dakota L 85-68 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
11/17/2023 IUPUI - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/18/2023 Holy Cross - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/19/2023 Winthrop - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.