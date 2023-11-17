North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Durham County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillside High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durham Academy at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Person High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Research Triangle High School at Triangle Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
