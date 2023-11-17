The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) will face the Bucknell Bison (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Duke vs. Bucknell Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Duke Top Players (2022-23)

Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)

Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Duke vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duke Rank Duke AVG Bucknell AVG Bucknell Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 67.5 286th 30th 63.6 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 20th 35.6 Rebounds 31.2 220th 25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 70th 14.6 Assists 13.4 150th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

