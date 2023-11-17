Duke vs. Bucknell November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) will face the Bucknell Bison (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.
Duke vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Duke Top Players (2022-23)
- Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)
- Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Duke vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|Bucknell AVG
|Bucknell Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|67.5
|286th
|30th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|20th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|25th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
