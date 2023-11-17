Davidson vs. East Tennessee State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) and the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) hit the court at Freedom Hall Civic Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Johnson City, Tennessee
- Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Davidson and its opponent combined to hit the over nine out of 29 times last season.
- The Wildcats were 15-14-0 against the spread last season.
- East Tennessee State covered less often than Davidson last year, putting up an ATS record of 12-15-0, as opposed to the 15-14-0 record of the Wildcats.
Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|East Tennessee State
|69.1
|139
|69.0
|137.7
|140.2
|Davidson
|69.9
|139
|68.7
|137.7
|140.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Davidson Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats scored only 0.9 more points per game last year (69.9) than the Buccaneers allowed their opponents to score (69.0).
- When it scored more than 69.0 points last season, Davidson went 6-7 against the spread and 10-5 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|East Tennessee State
|12-15-0
|9-18-0
|Davidson
|15-14-0
|9-20-0
Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|East Tennessee State
|Davidson
|7-9
|Home Record
|7-8
|4-9
|Away Record
|6-6
|3-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-9-0
|7-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-4-0
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.4
|68.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|3-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.