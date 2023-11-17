Davidson vs. East Tennessee State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (1-0) will meet the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Davidson Top Players (2022-23)
- Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|East Tennessee State Rank
|East Tennessee State AVG
|Davidson AVG
|Davidson Rank
|247th
|69.1
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|144th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.