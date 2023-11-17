The Davidson Wildcats (1-0) will meet the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

Davidson Top Players (2022-23)

Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

East Tennessee State Rank East Tennessee State AVG Davidson AVG Davidson Rank 247th 69.1 Points Scored 69.9 212th 141st 69.0 Points Allowed 68.7 137th 144th 32.3 Rebounds 29.8 288th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.8 237th 249th 12.2 Assists 13.1 169th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 10.4 40th

