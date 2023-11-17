The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) take on the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

Last season, the Wildcats had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents hit.

Davidson had an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Buccaneers ranked 144th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 288th.

Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Wildcats put up were just 0.9 more points than the Buccaneers gave up (69).

Davidson went 10-5 last season when scoring more than 69 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Davidson Home & Away Comparison

Davidson averaged 71.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 0.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, allowing 68.4 points per game, compared to 71.3 when playing on the road.

Davidson sunk 7 treys per game both at home and away from home. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 34.1% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Upcoming Schedule