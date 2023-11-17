The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) take on the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wildcats had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents hit.
  • Davidson had an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers ranked 144th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 288th.
  • Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Wildcats put up were just 0.9 more points than the Buccaneers gave up (69).
  • Davidson went 10-5 last season when scoring more than 69 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison

  • Davidson averaged 71.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 0.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, allowing 68.4 points per game, compared to 71.3 when playing on the road.
  • Davidson sunk 7 treys per game both at home and away from home. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 34.1% in road games.

Davidson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Washington & Lee W 86-63 John M. Belk Arena
11/10/2023 Maryland W 64-61 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/12/2023 Clemson L 68-65 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/17/2023 @ East Tennessee State - Freedom Hall Civic Center
11/21/2023 Boston University - John M. Belk Arena
11/24/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion

