How to Watch Davidson vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) take on the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Davidson Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents hit.
- Davidson had an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Buccaneers ranked 144th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 288th.
- Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Wildcats put up were just 0.9 more points than the Buccaneers gave up (69).
- Davidson went 10-5 last season when scoring more than 69 points.
Davidson Home & Away Comparison
- Davidson averaged 71.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 0.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, allowing 68.4 points per game, compared to 71.3 when playing on the road.
- Davidson sunk 7 treys per game both at home and away from home. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 34.1% in road games.
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Washington & Lee
|W 86-63
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/10/2023
|Maryland
|W 64-61
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|Clemson
|L 68-65
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/17/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|11/21/2023
|Boston University
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
