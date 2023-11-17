High school football is on the schedule this week in Craven County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

J.H. Rose High School at Havelock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Havelock, NC

Havelock, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

New Bern High School at Cleveland High School