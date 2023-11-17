North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Craven County, North Carolina today, we've got the information.
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dixon High School at The Epiphany School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Topsail High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
