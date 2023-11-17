North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Chatham County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Providence Grove High School at Chatham Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Silver City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Mill Academy at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Siler City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
