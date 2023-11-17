The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-3) hope to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charlotte vs. Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 8.8 more points per game last year (77.0) than the 49ers allowed their opponents to score (68.2).

Gardner-Webb had a 15-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 62.0 points.

Last year, the 49ers recorded just 4.9 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (66.9).

Charlotte went 6-3 last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Last season, the 49ers had a 29.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 29.5% lower than the 58.7% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents hit.

The Runnin' Bulldogs shot at a 40.6% rate from the field last season, 6.5 percentage points below the 47.1% shooting opponents of the 49ers averaged.

