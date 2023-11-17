North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Rowan High School at A.L. Brown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Kannapolis, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
