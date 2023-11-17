North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Buncombe County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Asheville High School at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at North Buncombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Weaverville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T.C. Roberson High School at North Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheville High School at Asheville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Swannanoa, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Henderson High School at Enka High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Candler, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
