North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexander County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Alexander County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexander County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Alexander Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Taylorsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.