North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Alamance County, North Carolina this week? We have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southern Alamance High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Clinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry Sanford High School at Southern Alamance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.