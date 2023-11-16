Thursday's game at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-1) taking on the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-2) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-57 win as our model heavily favors UNC Wilmington.

The Catamounts fell in their most recent outing 81-56 against UAB on Monday.

Western Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

Western Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 68, Western Carolina 57

Western Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Catamounts averaged 54.5 points per game last season (342nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per outing (204th in college basketball). They had a -323 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.8 points per game.

In 2022-23, Western Carolina averaged 53.5 points per game in SoCon play, and 54.5 overall.

At home, the Catamounts scored 58.1 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 50.1.

Western Carolina gave up 61.5 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 on the road.

