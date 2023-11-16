The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) and the Utah Utes (2-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at TD Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wake Forest vs. Utah Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest went 16-14-0 ATS last season.

Wake Forest (16-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 1.6% more often than Utah (15-14-0) last season.

Wake Forest vs. Utah Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 76.6 145.3 73.8 137.6 147.0 Utah 68.7 145.3 63.8 137.6 135.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends

Last year, the Demon Deacons scored 12.8 more points per game (76.6) than the Utes gave up (63.8).

Wake Forest had a 15-11 record against the spread and an 18-10 record overall last season when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wake Forest vs. Utah Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 16-14-0 18-12-0 Utah 15-14-0 9-20-0

Wake Forest vs. Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Utah 13-3 Home Record 12-6 4-8 Away Record 4-7 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-9-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.