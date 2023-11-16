Wake Forest vs. Utah: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) go up against the Utah Utes (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wake Forest vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Wake Forest vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-4.5)
|151.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Utah (-4.5)
|151.5
|-188
|+155
Wake Forest vs. Utah Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Wake Forest won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Demon Deacons had an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs last year.
- Utah won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Utes games went over the point total nine out of 29 times last season.
Wake Forest Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Wake Forest, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks significantly higher (63rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (107th).
- The implied probability of Wake Forest winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
