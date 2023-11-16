The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) play the Utah Utes (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Utah Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Wake Forest Stats Insights

  • The Demon Deacons shot 46% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 39.8% the Utes' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Wake Forest had a 14-10 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Utes ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Demon Deacons ranked 317th.
  • The Demon Deacons put up an average of 76.6 points per game last year, 12.8 more points than the 63.8 the Utes allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 63.8 points last season, Wake Forest went 18-10.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison

  • Wake Forest put up more points at home (79.1 per game) than away (74.4) last season.
  • The Demon Deacons gave up fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (77.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Wake Forest drained more 3-pointers away (10.8 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (37.8%).

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Elon W 101-78 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/10/2023 @ Georgia L 80-77 Stegeman Coliseum
11/16/2023 Utah - TD Arena
11/24/2023 Charleston Southern - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/29/2023 Florida - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

