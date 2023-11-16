The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) play the Utah Utes (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wake Forest vs. Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons shot 46% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 39.8% the Utes' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Wake Forest had a 14-10 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.8% from the field.

The Utes ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Demon Deacons ranked 317th.

The Demon Deacons put up an average of 76.6 points per game last year, 12.8 more points than the 63.8 the Utes allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 63.8 points last season, Wake Forest went 18-10.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison

Wake Forest put up more points at home (79.1 per game) than away (74.4) last season.

The Demon Deacons gave up fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (77.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Wake Forest drained more 3-pointers away (10.8 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (37.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule