North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Union County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southview Christian School at Tabernacle Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.