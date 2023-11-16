Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL has four games on its Wednesday schedule -- keep scrolling for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -115 to score
Avalanche vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 14 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -115 to score
Avalanche vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- Rantanen's stats: 10 goals in 14 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) -105 to score
Oilers vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- McDavid's stats: 3 goals in 12 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +115 to score
Oilers vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- Draisaitl's stats: 6 goals in 14 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes) +140 to score
Hurricanes vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- Aho's stats: 4 goals in 12 games
Zach Hyman (Oilers) +145 to score
Oilers vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- Hyman's stats: 8 goals in 14 games
Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +150 to score
Canucks vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- Pettersson's stats: 7 goals in 15 games
Evander Kane (Oilers) +165 to score
Oilers vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- Kane's stats: 4 goals in 14 games
Brock Boeser (Canucks) +175 to score
Canucks vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- Boeser's stats: 12 goals in 15 games
Jaden Schwartz (Kraken) +195 to score
Kraken vs. Oilers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15
- Schwartz's stats: 8 goals in 16 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.