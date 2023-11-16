Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 11, take a look at our RB rankings in this article.

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 11

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers 220.6 24.5 17.0 5.2 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 170.6 19.0 12.1 2.7 Travis Etienne Jaguars 170.3 18.9 17.8 4.3 Joshua Jacobs Raiders 145.5 14.6 18.6 4.5 Alvin Kamara Saints 143.3 20.5 14.9 8 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 142.1 14.2 12.1 2.4 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 135.0 15.0 16.1 2.4 Rachaad White Buccaneers 132.5 14.7 14.7 4.1 Bijan Robinson Falcons 131.0 13.1 12.5 4.3 D'Andre Swift Eagles 130.0 14.4 15.0 3.9 Zack Moss Colts 128.0 14.2 14.8 2.2 Derrick Henry Titans 125.7 14.0 16.4 2.4 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 122.6 17.5 12.9 5.4 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 121.1 12.1 12.6 4.5 Breece Hall Jets 120.7 13.4 11.9 3.8 Joe Mixon Bengals 119.3 13.3 15.2 3.7 Gus Edwards Ravens 118.3 11.8 12.1 0.8 James Cook Bills 117.7 11.8 12.0 2.8 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 116.5 12.9 13.8 3.1 Tony Pollard Cowboys 112.9 12.5 15.0 3.9 Jerome Ford Browns 112.3 12.5 13.8 3.2 Kyren Williams Rams 111.1 18.5 16.2 4 Austin Ekeler Chargers 108.0 18.0 15.3 5.8 Saquon Barkley Giants 106.3 15.2 19.9 4.6 David Montgomery Lions 102.7 17.1 17.7 1.7 Alexander Mattison Vikings 102.5 10.3 13.0 3.6 Devon Achane Dolphins 101.7 25.4 9.5 2.8 Jaylen Warren Steelers 101.2 11.2 7.9 4.3 Najee Harris Steelers 93.9 10.4 12.9 2.8 Javonte Williams Broncos 89.5 11.2 13.9 3.2 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 80.5 8.1 12.5 1.7 Jonathan Taylor Colts 80.0 13.3 14.2 3.2 Antonio Gibson Commanders 78.6 7.9 3.0 3.5 D'Onta Foreman Bears 75.2 12.5 14.3 2.2 Aaron Jones Packers 73.7 12.3 10.3 4.7 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 73.1 8.1 10.4 2.8 Tyjae Spears Titans 72.0 8.0 4.9 3.9 Ezekiel Elliott Patriots 71.9 7.2 8.6 2.4 Kareem Hunt Browns 70.6 10.1 10.0 1.3 A.J. Dillon Packers 67.0 7.4 11.4 1.9 James Conner Cardinals 66.7 11.1 14.0 1.7 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 66.5 7.4 4.9 1.8 Justice Hill Ravens 63.5 7.1 6.7 1.8 Devin Singletary Texans 61.4 6.8 10.2 1.4 Latavius Murray Bills 60.5 6.1 5.1 1.5 Samaje Perine Broncos 58.7 6.5 3.1 3.2 Miles Sanders Panthers 56.2 7.0 8.9 3.9 Dameon Pierce Texans 56.1 8.0 15.6 1.7 Jerick McKinnon Chiefs 52.0 5.8 1.3 2.6 Kenneth Gainwell Eagles 51.9 6.5 6.8 2.2

This Week's Games

