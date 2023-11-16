North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Providence Day School at Victory Christian Center School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
