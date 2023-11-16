North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Guilford County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Christian School at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington Christian Academy at Westchester Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
