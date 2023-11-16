North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Forsyth County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gospel Light Christian High School at Salem Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
