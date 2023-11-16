How to Watch the Duke vs. Davidson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Duke Blue Devils (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Duke vs. Davidson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 62.3 points per game last year were 11.3 more points than the 51 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.
- Davidson went 9-4 last season when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
- Last year, the 63.6 points per game the Blue Devils averaged were the same as the Wildcats gave up.
- Duke had a 14-0 record last season when putting up more than 63.6 points.
- The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field last season, 9.3 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- The Wildcats shot 39.4% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 37.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Richmond
|W 83-53
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/9/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 88-42
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|@ Columbia
|W 66-62
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/19/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
