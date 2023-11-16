The Duke Blue Devils (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke vs. Davidson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 62.3 points per game last year were 11.3 more points than the 51 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.

Davidson went 9-4 last season when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.

Last year, the 63.6 points per game the Blue Devils averaged were the same as the Wildcats gave up.

Duke had a 14-0 record last season when putting up more than 63.6 points.

The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field last season, 9.3 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats shot 39.4% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 37.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Schedule