Thursday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (3-0) against the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-48 in favor of Duke, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Blue Devils came out on top in their most recent matchup 66-62 against Columbia on Tuesday.

Duke vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Duke vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 83, Davidson 48

Duke Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Devils' +415 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) while giving up 51.0 per outing (second in college basketball).

Duke's offense was less effective in ACC matchups last year, scoring 60.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.6 PPG.

The Blue Devils posted 68.1 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, they averaged 63.5 points per contest.

Duke gave up 50.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 50.2 in away games.

