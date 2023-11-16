Thursday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (3-0) and the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-48 and heavily favors Duke to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Wildcats lost their most recent outing 74-70 against North Carolina on Sunday.

Davidson vs. Duke Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Davidson vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 83, Davidson 48

Other A-10 Predictions

Davidson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats had a -38 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They put up 62.3 points per game to rank 237th in college basketball and gave up 63.6 per outing to rank 159th in college basketball.

In conference action, Davidson averaged more points (62.8 per game) than it did overall (62.3) in 2022-23.

The Wildcats averaged 63 points per game at home last season, and 63.8 away.

At home, Davidson gave up 62.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than it allowed away (67.5).

