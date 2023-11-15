The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. N.C. A&T 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Aggies put up 8.0 more points per game last year (68.1) than the Demon Deacons gave up (60.1).

N.C. A&T had a 12-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.9 points.

Last year, the 59.9 points per game the Demon Deacons recorded were just 2.8 fewer points than the Aggies allowed (62.7).

When Wake Forest put up more than 62.7 points last season, it went 10-1.

Wake Forest Schedule