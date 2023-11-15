Should you wager on Stefan Noesen to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Flyers?

Noesen stats and insights

  • In three of 15 games this season, Noesen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken four shots in one game against the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Noesen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:00 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:55 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 9:46 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:41 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 3-0
10/21/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 15:54 Away L 6-4

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

