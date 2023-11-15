SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SoCon squads are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the East Tennessee State Buccaneers squaring off against the Radford Highlanders.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Radford Highlanders
|11:30 AM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chattanooga Mocs at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.