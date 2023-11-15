The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) face the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. Elon 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix's 58.1 points per game last year were only 4.5 fewer points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.

Elon had a 9-14 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.

Last year, the Wolfpack recorded 70.8 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 63.7 the Phoenix allowed.

When NC State put up more than 63.7 points last season, it went 16-3.

The Wolfpack shot 43.6% from the field last season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.

The Phoenix shot at a 43.1% clip from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Schedule