Wednesday's game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) matching up with the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-46 victory as our model heavily favors Wake Forest.

The Aggies are coming off of a 114-41 win against Guilford in their most recent outing on Friday.

N.C. A&T vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

N.C. A&T vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 82, N.C. A&T 46

Other CAA Predictions

N.C. A&T Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies averaged 68.1 points per game last season (119th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per outing (129th in college basketball). They had a +162 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

In conference play, N.C. A&T averaged fewer points (64.9 per game) than it did overall (68.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Aggies put up 73.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than they averaged on the road (64.1).

At home, N.C. A&T gave up 57.6 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 67.1.

