Martin Necas Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Flyers - November 15
Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at PNC Arena. Looking to wager on Necas' props? Here is some information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Martin Necas vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Flyers
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Necas Season Stats Insights
- In 15 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 18:10 on the ice per game.
- Necas has scored a goal in four of 15 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In nine of 15 games this season, Necas has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.
- Necas has an assist in seven of 15 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- The implied probability that Necas hits the over on his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Necas Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- The team's +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|15
|Games
|5
|12
|Points
|7
|5
|Goals
|2
|7
|Assists
|5
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.