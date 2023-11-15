North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Macon County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highlands High School at Towns County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Hiawassee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.