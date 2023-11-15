The Carolina Hurricanes (9-6), winners of four home games in a row, host the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) at PNC Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-250) Flyers (+200) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have a 9-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, Carolina has gone 2-1 (winning 66.7%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 71.4% chance to win.

In eight games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 50 (11th) Goals 48 (17th) 49 (18th) Goals Allowed 46 (16th) 14 (6th) Power Play Goals 4 (30th) 12 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (14th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has covered the spread twice in its last 10 contests, and is 6-4-0 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over three times.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes rank 18th in total goals against, giving up 3.3 goals per game (49 total) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 17th in the league.

